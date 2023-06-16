The government has increased the length of rehabilitation for patients with severe injuries

From now on, civilian and military patients with severe injuries will be able to undergo rehabilitation for 168 days instead of 42 days. All services are free of charge and are covered by the state.

The Ministry of Health reported this on June 16.

Civilians and military personnel with spinal cord injuries, amputations, or severe brain injuries require special care and attention from the medical system. So if such patients need help in several areas of rehabilitation, instead of two recovery cycles, they can go through eight.

The areas of rehabilitation should be understood as types of rehabilitation assistance. For example, when the patient needs neurological and psychological recovery at the same time.