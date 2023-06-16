“Voice of America” released the Russian propagandist Harry Knyagnytskyi

"Voice of America" refused to renew the contract with the Russian propagandist, former correspondent of the Russian TV channel NTV Harry Knyagnitsky.

This became known from the response to the request of "Media Detector".

Harry Knyagnytskyi started working at "Voice of America" last fall. The employees of the editorial office turned first to their management, and then to the American congressmen with the demand to reconsider the appointment of Knyagnytskyi and another journalist Daria Davydova. Her colleagues criticized the legitimization of the annexation of Crimea.

After checking, "Voice of America" extended the contract with Davydova, but not with Knyagnytskyi. They were both suspended on February 24, 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion began.