"Voice of America" refused to renew the contract with the Russian propagandist, former correspondent of the Russian TV channel NTV Harry Knyagnitsky.
This became known from the response to the request of "Media Detector".
Harry Knyagnytskyi started working at "Voice of America" last fall. The employees of the editorial office turned first to their management, and then to the American congressmen with the demand to reconsider the appointment of Knyagnytskyi and another journalist Daria Davydova. Her colleagues criticized the legitimization of the annexation of Crimea.
After checking, "Voice of America" extended the contract with Davydova, but not with Knyagnytskyi. They were both suspended on February 24, 2022, when the full-scale Russian invasion began.
- For years, former military correspondent Harry Knyagnytskyi created fakes about the "genocide of Donbas residents" on the order of the sanctioned state channel NTV and called the Ukrainian government the "Kyiv regime". He also managed to work for the New York edition of the Russian TV channel RTVI. There he also justified Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine.
- Davydova spread disinformation and justified the occupation of Crimea.