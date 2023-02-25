”Voice of America” dismissed Russian propagandist Garry Knyagnitskiy

Voice of America Russian service journalists Garry Knyagnitskiy and Daria Davydova were sent on leave after being accused of working for Russian propaganda before co-operating with the broadcaster.

The Washington Post writes about it.

Knyagnitskiy and Davydova were suspended on February 24. This happened after a collective letter of 15 journalists of Voice of America to the management. In it, the journalists wrote that they “cannot entrust the mission of the Voice of America to people who have worked for the Russian government for years and promoted pro-Kremlin narratives."

This letter was signed back in November, when, as WP writes, Knyagnitskiy and Davydova were hired. Voice of America management did not explain why the decision to remove them was made several months after 15 employees appealed.

Voice of America managers who made the decision to hire Knyagnitskiy and Davydova say they donʼt regret their decision, as they allegedly meet the standards. Knyagnitskiy himself stated that he does not consider himself a propagandist.