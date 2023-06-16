The court sent the head of the Ukrainian Football Association Pavelko to the pre-trial detention center for 60 days

The judge of the Shevchenkivsky District Court of the city of Lviv Bilynska granted the request of the prosecutor to change the preventive measure against the president of the UAF Andriy Pavelko. He was taken into custody for 60 days.
The decision concerns the embezzlement of 270 million hryvnias during the construction of a factory for the production of artificial grass for football fields.
- In November, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sent the president of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko under arrest. He is suspected of being involved in fraud with the construction of a plant for the production of artificial grass for football fields. Pavelko was ordered to be arrested for two months — until January 22, 2023. At the same time, the head of the UAF had the right to make a deposit of 9.8 million hryvnias — and he did so immediately. The day before, the court issued a similar verdict against the general secretary of the UAF Yuriy Zapisotsky.
- In 2018-2019, the investigators of the National Police opened criminal proceedings against the management of the UAF and its chairman Andriy Pavelko due to the possible embezzlement of budget 270 million hryvnias ($11.16 million), which were allocated for the construction of football fields with an artificial surface in the regions, as well as due to the possible seizure with budget funds of "FFU Production" and "Sport Technology".
- Two more cases are being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau: abuse of office by the federationʼs leadership, which led to inflated prices during the purchase of fields, and false declaration of assets by the federationʼs head Andriy Pavelko.