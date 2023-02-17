The court suspended Pavelko from the post of president of the Ukrainian Football Association for a month, but he has already filed an appeal

The Pechersk District Court suspended the president of the Ukrainian Football Association (UFA) Andriy Pavelko for a month. But he has already filed an appeal.

This was reported on the UFA Facebook page.

They did confirm that the court had made such a decision, but immediately noted that it had not entered into legal force. Pavelko immediately filed an appeal, so for the time being he will continue to perform the duties of the president of the UFA.

"The specified decision of the Pechersk Court will not have any legal consequences for the activities of the Ukrainian Football Association, but because it is obvious that it is aimed solely at discrediting the leadership of the Association and Ukrainian football in general, in particular, in the eyes of the international football community on the eve of the elections of the members of the UEFA Executive Committee." — believe in the Association.

The court made the same decision regarding the general secretary of the UAF Yurii Zapisotskyi. But he will also file an appeal.