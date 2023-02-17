The court suspended Pavelko from the post of president of the Ukrainian Football Association for a month, but he has already filed an appeal

The Pechersk District Court suspended the president of the Ukrainian Football Association (UFA) Andriy Pavelko for a month. But he has already filed an appeal.
This was reported on the UFA Facebook page.
They did confirm that the court had made such a decision, but immediately noted that it had not entered into legal force. Pavelko immediately filed an appeal, so for the time being he will continue to perform the duties of the president of the UFA.
"The specified decision of the Pechersk Court will not have any legal consequences for the activities of the Ukrainian Football Association, but because it is obvious that it is aimed solely at discrediting the leadership of the Association and Ukrainian football in general, in particular, in the eyes of the international football community on the eve of the elections of the members of the UEFA Executive Committee." — believe in the Association.
The court made the same decision regarding the general secretary of the UAF Yurii Zapisotskyi. But he will also file an appeal.
- In November, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent the president of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko, under arrest. He is suspected of being involved in fraud with the construction of a plant for the production of artificial grass for football fields. Pavelko was ordered to be arrested for two months — until January 22, 2023. At the same time, the head of the UFA had the right to make a deposit in the amount of 9.8 million hryvnias — and he did so immediately. The day before, the court issued a similar verdict against the general secretary of the UFA Yurii Zapisotskyi.
- In 2018-2019, the investigators of the National Police opened criminal proceedings against the management of the UFA and its chairman Andriy Pavelko due to the possible embezzlement of budget 270 million hryvnias ($11.16 million), which were allocated for the construction of football fields with an artificial surface in the regions, as well as due to the possible seizure with budget funds of "FFU Production" and "Sport Technology".
- Two more cases are being investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau: abuse of office by the federationʼs leadership, which led to inflated prices during the purchase of fields, and false declaration of assets by the federationʼs president Andriy Pavelko.