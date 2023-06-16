Spain will hand over armored personnel carriers, a field hospital and repaired Leopards to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive from Spain 20 armored personnel carriers, a field hospital, as well as four Leopard 2A4 tanks that were under repair.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the country.

According to the head of the Spanish Ministry of Defense Margarita Roblesб two dozen armored personnel carriers for the Defense Forces will arrive from Spain to Poland on June 19 — this batch will be added to the 40 armored personnel carriers already delivered to Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers will also be trained to use the Role 2 plus field hospital before it is delivered to the battlefield.

"Our commitment to support Ukraine in its pursuit of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace will remain steadfast for as long as necessary," Robles emphasized.