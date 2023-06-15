”Skhemy” showed the consequences of strikes on the occupiersʼ base in the Kherson region

Satellite images of Planet Labs for June 15, which got to "Skhemy", show the consequences of strikes on the base of the occupiers in the Kherson region.
The photos show the damage to the "Express" boarding house and the Chalet Termal hotel in the Russian-occupied village of Shchaslyvtseve, near Genichesk. Traces of the fire are also visible. This is noticeable when comparing the new frames with the May 29 photo.
According to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, the local Telegram channel "Genichesk.ua" and the Crimean news agency "Center for Journalistic Investigations", on June 9, rockets hit the boarding house where servicemen of the Russian Guard lived.
- OSINT-analysts determined the place where the Storm Shadow missiles hit on Arabatskaya Strelka — the headquarters of the Dnipro occupation forces. It happened on June 9. The headquarters was located on the territory of the "Brigantyna" recreation center in the village of Shchaslyvtseve — almost 140 kilometers from the front line.
- In April, Russian President Putin allegedly visited the headquarters of the occupiers, in particular, "Dnipro" in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.