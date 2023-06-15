”Skhemy” showed the consequences of strikes on the occupiersʼ base in the Kherson region

Satellite images of Planet Labs for June 15, which got to "Skhemy", show the consequences of strikes on the base of the occupiers in the Kherson region.

The photos show the damage to the "Express" boarding house and the Chalet Termal hotel in the Russian-occupied village of Shchaslyvtseve, near Genichesk. Traces of the fire are also visible. This is noticeable when comparing the new frames with the May 29 photo.

СХЕМИ / Радіо свобода

According to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, the local Telegram channel "Genichesk.ua" and the Crimean news agency "Center for Journalistic Investigations", on June 9, rockets hit the boarding house where servicemen of the Russian Guard lived.