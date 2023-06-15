Zelensky calls on Switzerland to allow the re-export of weapons for the defense of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the Swiss Parliament to allow the re-export of weapons for the defense of Ukraine.

According to him, a discussion is ongoing in Switzerland regarding the granting of permission for the transfer of weapons for the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine calls for the provision of weapons so that the Ukrainian territory becomes peaceful again.

"Exactly as international law provides. Our peace can stand against such Russian aggression only by force of arms," the president added.

He also thanked the world for every weapon "that helps save people from Russian terror"