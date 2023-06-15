Zelensky calls on Switzerland to allow the re-export of weapons for the defense of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the Swiss Parliament to allow the re-export of weapons for the defense of Ukraine.
According to him, a discussion is ongoing in Switzerland regarding the granting of permission for the transfer of weapons for the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine calls for the provision of weapons so that the Ukrainian territory becomes peaceful again.
"Exactly as international law provides. Our peace can stand against such Russian aggression only by force of arms," the president added.
He also thanked the world for every weapon "that helps save people from Russian terror"
- On June 7, the Swiss Senate approved an amendment to the law allowing the re-export of weapons. For countries that buy Swiss military materials, the re-export ban may be limited to five years. There is a condition — the country of destination is not involved in the conflict, does not seriously violate human rights and exercises its right to self-defense.
- Switzerlandʼs neutrality is one of the main principles of the countryʼs foreign policy, which states that it has no right to participate in armed or political conflicts between other states. On March 8, 2023, Switzerland finally did not support the re-export of ammunition to Ukraine and then postponed for a year the consideration of changes to the rules on the re-export of weapons.
- Then it became known that Switzerland would destroy 60 serviceable Rapier air defense systems, which could well be transferred to Ukraine.
- In February 2023, Eagle I armored vehicles manufactured by the Swiss company Mowag were spotted in the Ukrainian front-line cities of Chasiv Yar and Avdiyivka, but it is unknown how they ended up here.