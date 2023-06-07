The Swiss Senate approved an amendment to the law allowing the re-export of weapons

Switzerlandʼs cantonal council wants to allow other countries to transfer military equipment they have acquired from it. The body approved the corresponding amendment, with 22 votes in favor, 14 against, and 4 abstentions.

For countries that buy Swiss military materials, the re-export ban may be limited to five years. There is a condition — the country of destination is not involved in the conflict, does not seriously violate human rights and exercises its right to self-defense.

According to the text of the initiative, this will apply to countries "that are devoted to the values of Switzerland" — Germany, Italy, the USA or Hungary. The change in the law also wonʼt take effect until around 2025 — due to procedures.

This decision is not final. The initiative is now being referred to the Security Policy Commission of the National Council (SIK-N), which rejected it in February.