The Swiss Senate approved an amendment to the law allowing the re-export of weapons

Switzerlandʼs cantonal council wants to allow other countries to transfer military equipment they have acquired from it. The body approved the corresponding amendment, with 22 votes in favor, 14 against, and 4 abstentions.
For countries that buy Swiss military materials, the re-export ban may be limited to five years. There is a condition — the country of destination is not involved in the conflict, does not seriously violate human rights and exercises its right to self-defense.
According to the text of the initiative, this will apply to countries "that are devoted to the values of Switzerland" — Germany, Italy, the USA or Hungary. The change in the law also wonʼt take effect until around 2025 — due to procedures.
This decision is not final. The initiative is now being referred to the Security Policy Commission of the National Council (SIK-N), which rejected it in February.
- Switzerlandʼs neutrality is one of the main principles of the countryʼs foreign policy, which states that it has no right to participate in armed or political conflicts between other states. On March 8, 2023, Switzerland finally did not support the re-export of ammunition to Ukraine, and then postponed for a year the consideration of changes to the rules on the re-export of weapons.
- Then it became known that Switzerland will destroy 60 serviceable Rapier air defense systems, which could well be transferred to Ukraine.
- In February 2023, Eagle I armored vehicles manufactured by the Swiss company Mowag were spotted in the Ukrainian front-line cities of Chasiv Yar and Avdiyivka, but it is unknown how they ended up here.
- In April, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States sent a letter to the Swiss authorities urging them to take additional measures to strengthen international sanctions against Russia.