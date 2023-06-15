The head of the Pentagon: Russia shows the same damaged Ukrainian equipment from different angles thousands of times

After the meeting in the Rammstein format, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said that Ukraine is losing military equipment during offensive operations, but it has enough forces and means to continue the fight.

According to him, the Russian occupiers show the same five units of military equipment in the media "thousands of times from ten different angles."

At the same time, Austin noted that Ukraine has the opportunity to restore damaged equipment and return it to the battlefield. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of continuing to help the Ukrainian military.