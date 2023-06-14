The “Come Back Alive” fund for 2022 collected 5.7 billion hryvnias for the needs of the army

In 2022, the competent assistance fund of the army "Come Back Alive" received 1.7 million donations in the amount of 5.7 billion hryvnias.
This is stated in the "Come Back Alive" report.
The main donors to the fund, both in Ukraine and abroad, were individuals — 68%.
- 25% of donors are legal entities;
- 7% are entrepreneurs.
The largest amount donated in one payment was $4 million from the UkraineDAO community. In Bitcoin (BTC), the fund received the equivalent of $21.8 million, in Ethereum (ETH) — the equivalent of $6.5 million. In stablecoins, the balance of funds at the time of publication of the report is $2.4 million.
- The "Come Back Alive" fund was founded by IT manager Vitaly Deinega in March 2015. At the end of 2020, he retired from operational work. The foundation was headed by Taras Chmut. Seven years before the full-scale invasion, the "Come Back Alive" fund raised 200 million hryvnias for the army. For 50 days of the great war — 3.2 billion.
- In the summer of 2022, the foundation became the first in Ukraine to transfer Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial systems to the needs of the army.