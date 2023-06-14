The “Come Back Alive” fund for 2022 collected 5.7 billion hryvnias for the needs of the army

In 2022, the competent assistance fund of the army "Come Back Alive" received 1.7 million donations in the amount of 5.7 billion hryvnias.

This is stated in the "Come Back Alive" report.

The main donors to the fund, both in Ukraine and abroad, were individuals — 68%.

25% of donors are legal entities;

7% are entrepreneurs.

The largest amount donated in one payment was $4 million from the UkraineDAO community. In Bitcoin (BTC), the fund received the equivalent of $21.8 million, in Ethereum (ETH) — the equivalent of $6.5 million. In stablecoins, the balance of funds at the time of publication of the report is $2.4 million.