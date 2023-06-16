The water went out of the house-museum of Polina Raiko in occupied Oleshky. 30-40% of the frescoes have been preserved

In the occupied Kherson region, in the city of Oleshky, water has gone out of the house-museum of the self-taught Ukrainian artist Polina Raiko.

30-40% of the frescoes together with the ceilings have been preserved.

Polina Raikoʼs house was under water after Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP on June 6 and water flooded the region. On June 7, Semyon Khramtsov, a representative of the charity fund named after Polina Raiko, reported that the house was under water.