The water went out of the house-museum of Polina Raiko in occupied Oleshky. 30-40% of the frescoes have been preserved

In the occupied Kherson region, in the city of Oleshky, water has gone out of the house-museum of the self-taught Ukrainian artist Polina Raiko.
30-40% of the frescoes together with the ceilings have been preserved.
Polina Raikoʼs house was under water after Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP on June 6 and water flooded the region. On June 7, Semyon Khramtsov, a representative of the charity fund named after Polina Raiko, reported that the house was under water.
Polina Rayko is a self-taught Ukrainian artist. At the age of 69, she started painting on the walls of an abandoned house. The woman painted the house, gates, fences and gates with Soviet, pagan and Christian symbols, telling the story of her life. The artist depicted family portraits, as well as her favorite symbols and colorful birds of all shapes and types: ducks, geese, roosters, swallows, owls, woodpeckers.