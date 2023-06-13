The Ministry of Digital Transformation will pay a million dollars for the development of the best “hunter” for Russian drones

The Ministry of Digital Transformation will hold the Anti-Shahed Drone Hackathon to present effective solutions to protect against Iranian drones that Russia is using against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

The event will take place on June 24-25. It will bring together developers, engineers, and cyber specialists who will create systems and technologies to detect and destroy enemy drones. And all joint developments are presented to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

A million dollars will be paid for the best "hunter" of enemy drones. But only if the product proves its effectiveness, and the military confirms that they need it right now. These funds can be spent on project development or scaling.

According to Fedorov, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian air defense forces have destroyed more than a thousand kamikaze drones.