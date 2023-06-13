The French government has survived another vote of no confidence. The seventeenth of the year

The government of French Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne faced a new vote of no confidence, the seventeenth in less than a year, Euractiv reports.

289 votes are needed to pass the vote, but only 239 elected members spoke in favor.

However, this did not dampen the anger of a section of the opposition, which tabled the motion on the grounds that the government was undermining parliamentary democracy by putting pressure on the Speaker of the National Assembly to avoid a vote on repealing the pension reform.

Elizabeth Bourne told lawmakers that "this vote of no confidence [shows] that we really do live in a parliamentary democracy."