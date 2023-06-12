The G7 is developing a scheme to combat Russian theft of Ukrainian grain. Chemical identification will help

The countries of the "Great Seven" (G7) are developing a scheme to combat the theft of Ukrainian grain by Russia, in which they want to use chemical identification of the origin of grain.
This was announced by the Minister of Food and Agriculture of Great Britain Mark Spencer.
At the conference of the International Grain Council in London, according to the minister, Great Britain has become a leader in the scheme of combating theft of grain from Ukraine, the fourth largest exporter of grain in the world.
Spencer also noted that the G7 countries work closely with Ukraine to prevent grain theft. He believes that chemical identification of its origin will be an effective method of deterring further thefts.
- A month ago, Great Britain imposed sanctions against 86 individuals and companies of the Russian Federation associated with the theft of Ukrainian grain, as well as those involved in the transportation of Russian energy carriers.
- In October 2022, the Financial Times newspaper published an investigation in which, using the example of one vessel, it showed how Russia trades stolen Ukrainian grain from the Zaporizhzhia region. At the same time, Bloomberg, with reference to NASA Harvest, wrote that Russia exported at least a billion dollars worth of grain from Ukraine.