The G7 is developing a scheme to combat Russian theft of Ukrainian grain. Chemical identification will help

The countries of the "Great Seven" (G7) are developing a scheme to combat the theft of Ukrainian grain by Russia, in which they want to use chemical identification of the origin of grain.

This was announced by the Minister of Food and Agriculture of Great Britain Mark Spencer.

At the conference of the International Grain Council in London, according to the minister, Great Britain has become a leader in the scheme of combating theft of grain from Ukraine, the fourth largest exporter of grain in the world.

Spencer also noted that the G7 countries work closely with Ukraine to prevent grain theft. He believes that chemical identification of its origin will be an effective method of deterring further thefts.