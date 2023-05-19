86 individuals and companies of the Russian Federation came under British sanctions. Among other things, they stole Ukrainian grain

Great Britain imposed sanctions against 86 individuals and companies of the Russian Federation associated with the theft of Ukrainian grain, as well as those involved in the transportation of Russian energy carriers.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

Companies associated with Rosatomʼs support for Putinʼs military efforts also fell under the restrictions.

"86 sanctions target individuals and organizations associated with the Russian energy, metallurgical, defense, transport and financial sectors. This increases pressure on Putinʼs remaining sources of income and attempts to use these sectors to support the military machine," the government noted in a statement.

The list also includes 24 individuals and legal entities associated with Russiaʼs transport services, 20 executives and defense companies that equip the Russian armed forces and the PMC "Wagner", and 9 organizations associated with Rosatom.

The restrictions affected Tinkoff Bank, Rosbank, carbon fiber producer Umatex, Severstal, Magnitogorsk Metallurgical Combine, and members of the boards of directors of Radcomflot and Transnafta.

Ihor Altushkin, the founder and largest shareholder of the Russian Copper Company, as well as Alan Lushinkov and Volodymyr Lepin, directors of the Kalashnikov concern, which produces 95% of all firearms in Russia, became the subject of sanctions. The head of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Oleh Romanenko who entered into a conspiracy with the Russian government, was also included in the list.