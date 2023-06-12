The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Lithuania will investigate the activities of Russian propagandists Solovyov, Skabeeva and Krasovsky

The General Prosecutorʼs Office of Lithuania has decided to conduct an investigation into the activities of Russian propagandists Volodymyr Solovyov, Olga Skabeeva and Anton Krasovsky.

Delfi writes about it.

Earlier, the head of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense, Laurinas Kaschyunas, addressed the Prosecutor General of Lithuania, Nida Grunskene. He asked to open an investigation against Solovyov, Skabeeva and Krasovsky for inciting war crimes and crimes against humanity.

This issue will be considered as part of a broader pre-trial investigation — in particular, regarding the possible illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus. On June 12, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Lithuania opened the case at the request of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsberg. He asked to evaluate information from the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svitlana Tykhanouskaya, about the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Belarus and the role of representatives of the Belarusian authorities in facilitating these crimes.