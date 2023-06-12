“Ukrzaliznytsia” launched the sale of tickets for womenʼs compartments. The service is available on four routes

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) opened the sale of tickets for womenʼs compartments, which can be used from June 30 in four directions:

No. 81 Kyiv — Uzhhorod;

No. 41 Dnipro — Truskavets;

No. 75 Kyiv — Kryvyi Rih;

No. 15 Kharkiv — Yasinya.

The head of communications and marketing of the passenger route of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Shevchenko informed "Babel" about this.

Trains with womenʼs compartments available for purchase will be marked accordingly in the app, and boarding in such compartments will be open only to women and children under the age of six. The fare in the womenʼs compartment is no different from the usual one, the number of tickets per order is also limited to four.

The service will be tested over several months and scaled based on demand and feedback.

At the first stage, you can buy a ticket in the womenʼs compartment through the "Ukrzaliznytsia" mobile application.