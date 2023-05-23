“Ukrzaliznytsia” will test womenʼs compartments on long-distance routes

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is considering the possibility of introducing womenʼs compartments and is testing such a service, the companyʼs press service reports.

For this, the company consults with lawyers, international and Ukrainian public organizations.

Womenʼs compartments, or carriages, now exist in some Asian countries and have been tested in Europe.

"We believe in a set of measures where emergency buttons and alarms in the compartment, video surveillance, increased patrolling and inevitable punishment for any proven manifestation of harassment will play a key role in eradicating this phenomenon. Therefore, the current decision of the railway is to help women feel more comfortable and safer with the help of a set of measures, one of which will be a "pilot" with womenʼs compartments," the chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Yevhen Lyashchenko noted.

The service will be tested over several months and scaled based on demand and feedback.

At the first stage, you can buy a ticket in the womenʼs compartment through the "Ukrzaliznytsia" mobile application.