The Russian army does not stop trying to completely occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, heavy fighting continues. The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that 35 combat clashes took place on the indicated part of the front last day.

According to the General Staff, due to sabotage and desertion among the Russian mobilized, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation ordered the commanders of formations and military units to identify and send such Russians to assault companies for their further use in so-called "meat assaults."

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation made 16 strikes on the occupiersʼ concentrations and two on the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed four reconnaissance drones of various types.

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit two control points, five areas of concentration of Russians, their weapons and military equipment, one artillery unit in a firing position and four more important enemy objects.

Over the past day, the Russian army has lost approximately 980 soldiers, 17 tanks, 24 armored fighting vehicles, 19 artillery systems and 37 drones. In total, 215,640 Russians have already died in Ukraine.