32 countries joined Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia at the UN Genocide Court

The judges of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations approved by a majority the decision of 32 countries of the world to join Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia due to the violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. 14 out of 15 judges supported this decision.
This is stated in the press release of the court.
In particular, 26 member states of the European Union (with the exception of Hungary), Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Canada joined the lawsuit. They can submit written observations on the case to the UN International Court of Justice by July 5.
However, the court refused to join the US in Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia.
- The International Court of Justice of the United Nations is holding hearings on Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia due to the latterʼs violation of two UN conventions. The lawsuit was filed by the Ukrainian side in 2017. The first round of arguments began on June 6, 2023, with the presentation of the Ukrainian side. The Russian side presented its arguments on June 8.
- In April 2017, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations issued an interim decision — it obliged the Russian Federation not to limit the ability of the Crimean Tatars to maintain representative institutions, in particular the Mejlis, and to provide access to education in the Ukrainian language.
- In 2018, Ukraine submitted its memorandum, which records and describes in detail every fact of Russiaʼs violation of its international legal obligations.
- In February 2019, it became known that the international criminal court in The Hague entered the final stage of studying the materials of the Ukrainian case, which concerns the events of the Revolution of Dignity, the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbas.
- On November 8, 2019, the UN International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands) recognized its jurisdiction over Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia.
- The UN International Court of Justice in The Hague has set a deadline for Russia to submit a counter-memorandum to Ukraineʼs lawsuit regarding the application of the Convention on Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.
- In December 2019, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on Russia to stop violating peopleʼs rights in Crimea.