32 countries joined Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia at the UN Genocide Court

The judges of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations approved by a majority the decision of 32 countries of the world to join Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia due to the violation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. 14 out of 15 judges supported this decision.

This is stated in the press release of the court.

In particular, 26 member states of the European Union (with the exception of Hungary), Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Canada joined the lawsuit. They can submit written observations on the case to the UN International Court of Justice by July 5.

However, the court refused to join the US in Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia.