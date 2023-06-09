Poll: The absolute majority of Ukrainians are against territorial concessions for the sake of peace

The absolute majority of respondents — 84% — believe that no territorial concessions are acceptable, even if the war will last longer and there will be other threats because of it. Only 10% disagree with this.

This is evidenced by the results of the poll published on June 9, which the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology conducted from May 25 to June 5.

"In all regions of Ukraine, the absolute majority of the population is against any territorial concessions. In particular, among residents of the east, 75% are against concessions (only 13% are ready for concessions), and among residents of the south, 86% are against concessions (only 8% are ready), the Institute noted.

As compared to May 2022, in all regions there is a distinct dominance of the opinion that Ukraine should not cede any of its territories.

The Institute has been conducting such polls since May of last year and, according to the report, the opinion of Ukrainians has not changed significantly over the year.

"Each time, the absolute majority of respondents (82-87%) spoke against territorial concessions, and the absolute minority (8-10%) were ready for them," noted KMIS and published an infographic showing the dynamics of Ukrainiansʼ responses since last May year until May 2023.