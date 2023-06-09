Belgium approved the 14th package of military aid to Ukraine — artillery shells were included in it

The Belgian Council of Ministers approved the fourteenth package of military aid to Ukraine, as part of which our defenders will receive 105 mm ammunition for €32.4 million.

This is reported by L`avenir.

It is noted that the ammunition will be purchased from the Belgian industry and delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Along with this additional support of €32.4 million, the Ministry of Defense of Belgium provided €306 million in lethal and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine.

"In addition, the Ministry of Defense has already trained more than 700 Ukrainian military personnel as part of the EUMAM European training mission. The Ministry of Defense continues to support Ukraine in all possible areas to protect its people and territory from Russian aggression," said Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder.