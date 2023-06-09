“Ukrzaliznytsia” will receive €200 million for the restoration and modernization of railway corridors with the EU

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) will receive €200 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as part of the "Extraordinary Support of Ukrainian Railways" project.

The press service of the national carrier writes about it.

The money will go to:

modernization and restoration of infrastructure;

procurement of materials for the restoration of railway corridors with the European Union and renewal of rolling stock;

closure of the critical needs of the UZ for the provision of cargo and passenger transportation;

ensuring inclusiveness of railway stations;

communication equipment, energy-efficient lighting, etc.

This is the second project financed by "Ukrzaliznytsia" from the EBRD since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. The first project supported the stability of the company.