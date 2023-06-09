“Ukrzaliznytsia” will receive €200 million for the restoration and modernization of railway corridors with the EU

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) will receive €200 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as part of the "Extraordinary Support of Ukrainian Railways" project.
The press service of the national carrier writes about it.
The money will go to:
- modernization and restoration of infrastructure;
- procurement of materials for the restoration of railway corridors with the European Union and renewal of rolling stock;
- closure of the critical needs of the UZ for the provision of cargo and passenger transportation;
- ensuring inclusiveness of railway stations;
- communication equipment, energy-efficient lighting, etc.
This is the second project financed by "Ukrzaliznytsia" from the EBRD since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war. The first project supported the stability of the company.
- At the end of May, it became known that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to allocate €1.5 billion to support the infrastructure and economy of Ukraine next year.
- This money will complement the €3 billion that the EBRD will provide to Ukraine during 2023. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the bank has allocated more than a billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine. The funds are primarily used to support energy and food security, the restoration of railway infrastructure, and the pharmaceutical industry.