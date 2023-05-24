The EBRD plans to allocate an additional €1.5 billion to support the infrastructure and economy of Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to allocate €1.5 billion next year to support Ukraineʼs infrastructure and economy.
The Guardian writes about this with reference to a high-ranking official of the bank.
Financial support will be directed to help the Ukrainian economy so that it can continue to function, provide loans to small and medium-sized businesses, pay salaries to civil servants, etc.
- This money will complement the €3 billion that the EBRD will provide to Ukraine during 2023. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the bank has allocated more than a billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine. The funds are primarily used to support energy and food security, the restoration of railway infrastructure, and the pharmaceutical industry.