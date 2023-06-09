Sweden will allow the deployment of NATO troops before joining the Alliance

Sweden will allow NATO to station troops on its territory before it officially joins the Alliance.
Reuters writes about it.
"The government has decided that Swedenʼs armed forces can begin training with NATO countries to enable future joint operations," the Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the Defense Minister Paul Jonsson noted.
In a comment to the newspaper Dagens Nyheter, they noted that the preparation could be the temporary basing of foreign equipment and personnel on the territory of Sweden. According to government officials, this decision sends a clear signal to Russia and strengthens Swedenʼs defenses.
They added that Russia will remain a threat to neighboring countries for the foreseeable future, and they are uncertain about the extent of dictator Vladimir Putinʼs territorial ambitions.
- Due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, Sweden and Finland renounced their neutrality — both countries submitted applications to join NATO. On April 4, 2023, Finland officially became the 31st member of the Alliance.
- Swedenʼs application to join NATO was not ratified by Hungary and Turkey. The latter stated that Sweden allegedly harbors terrorists, in particular supporters of the preacher Fethullah Gülen, whom Ankara accuses of organizing a coup attempt in 2016. Hungary promised to ratify Swedenʼs application during the spring session of the parliament, but has not yet done so.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 4 that Sweden has fulfilled all Turkeyʼs requirements for joining the Alliance.