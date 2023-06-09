Sweden will allow the deployment of NATO troops before joining the Alliance

Sweden will allow NATO to station troops on its territory before it officially joins the Alliance.

Reuters writes about it.

"The government has decided that Swedenʼs armed forces can begin training with NATO countries to enable future joint operations," the Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the Defense Minister Paul Jonsson noted.

In a comment to the newspaper Dagens Nyheter, they noted that the preparation could be the temporary basing of foreign equipment and personnel on the territory of Sweden. According to government officials, this decision sends a clear signal to Russia and strengthens Swedenʼs defenses.

They added that Russia will remain a threat to neighboring countries for the foreseeable future, and they are uncertain about the extent of dictator Vladimir Putinʼs territorial ambitions.