News

Kyodo: Wounded Ukrainian servicemen arrived in Japan for treatment for the first time

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

Two wounded Ukrainian servicemen flew to Japan to be treated as part of aid to Ukraine from Tokyo.

Kyodo writes about this with reference to a source in the government of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders will be rehabilitated in the central hospital of the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyoʼs Setagaya department. One of them lost a leg, and the other lost both. They are expected to be treated for one to two months.