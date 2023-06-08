Kyodo: Wounded Ukrainian servicemen arrived in Japan for treatment for the first time

Two wounded Ukrainian servicemen flew to Japan to be treated as part of aid to Ukraine from Tokyo.
Kyodo writes about this with reference to a source in the government of Ukraine.
Ukrainian defenders will be rehabilitated in the central hospital of the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyoʼs Setagaya department. One of them lost a leg, and the other lost both. They are expected to be treated for one to two months.
- In May, it became known that Japan agreed to receive treatment for wounded soldiers, in particular those who were blown up by mines, at the request of Ukraine. The Japanese government will also consider whether it can cover the costs of the treatment.