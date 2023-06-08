The commander of the Russian marines is suspected of torturing and killing seven civilians in the Kherson region, as well as of treason

The Kherson Regional Prosecutorʼs Office declared in absentia about the suspicion of the commander of the marine unit of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy in treason and violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, 2 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Office of the Prosecutor General writes about it.

The investigation established that the suspect is a citizen of Ukraine who voluntarily defected to the side of the enemy after the occupation of Crimea in 2014 and joined the Russian army after receiving a Russian passport.

In March 2022, according to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, he took part in the occupation of Kherson region. There, the Russian commander organized and controlled the suppression of local resistance, and also persuaded the Ukrainians to cooperate.

A month later, this occupier together with his accomplices detained six employees of the company, who were guarding irrigation units near the village of Pravdyne, and a minor girl. They were brought to a private house — first they were tortured, and then they were shot. The house was blown up.

When the Defense Forces of Ukraine freed Pravdyne, Kherson region prosecutors, together with police investigators and experts, exhumed and examined the bodies of the victims. Signs of violent death were found in them. Some bodies had skull damage due to bullet wounds. Two had ropes on their wrists.