The mayor of Kyiv signed a statement for the dismissal of Oleksandr Nikoryak. He went to restaurants during the curfew

The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko signed a statement on the dismissal of the director of the Department of Cultural Heritage Protection of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Oleksandr Nikoryak. He moved around the city during the curfew and visited restaurants that are illegally open at night.

On the evening of June 6, the publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] published an investigation into curfew violations in Kyiv. There they found out that several restaurants continue to work in the capital at night. One night, journalists spotted an official of the KCMA Oleksandr Nikoryak, who takes care of cultural heritage in the capital, together with capital developer Artur Mkhitaryan in a restaurant. It was in the Biarritz restaurant during the curfew and air raid alert.

The current deputy Iryna Chernenko was entrusted with the duties of the director of the cultural heritage protection department of the KCMA.