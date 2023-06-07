Klitschko promised to fire the KCMA official who was spotted in a restaurant during curfew

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko promised to fire the director of the cultural heritage protection department of Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Oleksandr Nikoryak. He was spotted in a restaurant during curfew.

Klitschko wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"All citizens are subject to administrative liability for curfew violations. And an official of any rank also bears political responsibility," he noted.

Klitschko informed that he urged Nikoryak to write an application for dismissal.