Klitschko promised to fire the KCMA official who was spotted in a restaurant during curfew

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko promised to fire the director of the cultural heritage protection department of Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Oleksandr Nikoryak. He was spotted in a restaurant during curfew.
Klitschko wrote about this in his Telegram channel.
"All citizens are subject to administrative liability for curfew violations. And an official of any rank also bears political responsibility," he noted.
Klitschko informed that he urged Nikoryak to write an application for dismissal.
- On the evening of June 6, the publication "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"] published an investigation into curfew violations in Kyiv. There they found out that several restaurants continue to work in the capital at night. One night, journalists spotted an official of the KCMA Oleksandr Nikoryak, who takes care of cultural heritage in the capital, together with capital developer Artur Mkhitaryan in a restaurant. He visited the Biarritz restaurant during the curfew and air raid alert.