Great Britain imposed additional sanctions against Belarus

Great Britain has expanded sanctions against Belarus, which supports Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

Great Britain banned the import of gold, cement, timber and rubber from Belarus, and blocked the export of bank notes and banking equipment, as well as goods, technology and materials that could be used to produce chemical and biological weapons.

British social media companies and internet providers will restrict access to Belarusian media sites that have been sanctioned. This rule already applies to sanctioned Russian mass media.

Also, the British government will strengthen the fight against the circumvention of sanctions and limit Belarusʼ access to the financial markets of Great Britain in order to prevent the import of goods from Russia.

Sanctions were also imposed against more than 100 people and organizations from Belarus. In particular, the funds of large state-owned enterprises, which are significant sources of income and foreign currency for the Lukashenko regime, were frozen.