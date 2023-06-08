SBI detained the owners and top management of the concern that sold parts for weapons to Russia

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained the owners and top management of the concern that traded with Russia after the start of the full-scale war. Since February 24 of last year, companies have delivered to the Russian Federation components worth at least over 160 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI.

Among the detainees is the organizer of the criminal scheme, a former MP from the "Party of Regions". According to "Babel" sources, it is about MP of the 3rd and 4th convocations Hryhorii Dashutin and his concern NICMAS.

In November 2022, law enforcement officers blocked the activities of this enterprise.

Currently, investigators and operatives of the SBI, together with prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, are conducting more than 30 searches. Books glorifying Russia and promoting imperial narratives, Russian awards and even a Komsomol badge were found in the possession of the former MP. Russian passports and contracts with the Russian Federation were found in some of the suspects.

SBI investigators established that there were at least 14 people in the criminal group. These are close relatives of former deputy of parliament Dashutin, the management of the industrial and innovation group of companies and citizens of the Russian Federation.

The investigation established that the NICMAS industrial-innovation group of companies had been supplying state-owned enterprises of the Russian Federation with highly efficient assemblies, aggregates and parts of pneumatic equipment since 2014.

Its compressors and compressor units are used in the 15P961 "Molodets" combat rail missile systems, which are on combat duty in the Russian strategic missile forces. In addition, they are used in special armored trains. These trains are intended for conducting engineering reconnaissance on railways, demining, combat guarding and escorting military echelons of the Russian Federation.

The concern took second place in the supply of goods for Russian companies. It exported 95% of products produced in Ukraine. After February 24, 2022, the owners continued to trade with the occupiers, arranging supplies through controlled foreign and Russian gasket firms.

As a result of the investigation, eight people were informed of the suspicion of creating a criminal organization and assisting the aggressor state (Article 255, Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). They face up to 12 years in prison. The other six persons involved, in particular citizens of the Russian Federation, will be notified of the suspicion in absentia and will be declared wanted. So far, six suspects have been detained in this case.