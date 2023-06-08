Another child was returned to Ukraine. The sister took 14-year-old Pavlo out of the occupied Luhansk region for a month

14-year-old Pavlo returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region. The boy was taken out by his sister.

This was reported in the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

In April, Anastasia appealed to the Ministry of Reintegration with a request to help return her 14-year-old brother Pavlo from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. At one time, she moved from Lysychansk to Dnipro, while her brother remained in the city occupied by the Russians.

Recently, the boy became an orphan and was sent to a shelter in Luhansk. Anastasia found out about this and decided to take Pavlo away as soon as possible. She registered for guardianship in Ukraine under a simplified procedure that operates during martial law.

Anastasia and Pavlo returned to Ukraine together the other day. In total, the entire return process took about a month.