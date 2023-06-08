The director of “Hydropark” was detained in Kyiv. He demanded a bribe for the installation of attractions

The director of the cultural and recreational park "Hydropark" was detained in Kyiv. He demanded a bribe from entrepreneurs for installing attractions.

This was reported in the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police.

Businessmen had to pay 50 000 hryvnias every month in order to work freely on the territory of the recreation park.

"Hydropark" is a communal institution of culture and recreation, which is subordinate to the Department of Culture of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA). From 2021, it will be headed by Oleksandr Osadchuk.

The police detained the director of the park while accepting a bribe on June 7. He took 20 thousand hryvnias for permission to place childrenʼs carousels. It is also known that he previously received 30 thousand hryvnias.

It is planned to inform the official about the suspicion and choose a preventive measure.