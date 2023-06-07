Zelenskyi denied WPʼs statement about “Ukraineʼs plan” to blow up Nord Streams

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has nothing to do with the sabotage of the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 in the Baltic Sea last September.

He said this in an interview with the publication of the Axel Springer group.

Commenting on the latest media reports about the alleged plan of the Ukrainian military to blow up the Nord Streams, Zelenskyy emphasized that "Ukraine has not done anything like that."

"I am the president and I give the relevant orders... I knew nothing, 100 percent. I said, “Show us the evidence. If our military did this, show us the proof,” he said.

The day before, The Washington Post published a material according to which Western special services allegedly knew about the plan to destroy Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 with the participation of the Ukrainian military. Its purpose was to prevent Russia from resuming gas exports to the EU. The plan, WP claims, was allegedly discovered by the intelligence of one of the USʼs European allies and passed on to the Central Intelligence Agency in June 2022.