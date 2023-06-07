In Mykolaiv, they began to fortify the shore. Water is already approaching public transport stops

Due to the detonation by the Russian occupiers of the Kakhovska HPP, the banks in Mykolaiv began to flood.

This was reported by the city mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

"In [the district of] Namiva, at the lowest point of the beach, the water approaches the public transport stops. So that it does not go further to the roadway and to the houses, we strengthen the shore. Equipment and utility workers are working," Sienkevych wrote.

According to him, the water level in the Mykolaiv water area has risen by 82 cm.