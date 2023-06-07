In Mykolaiv, they began to fortify the shore. Water is already approaching public transport stops

Due to the detonation by the Russian occupiers of the Kakhovska HPP, the banks in Mykolaiv began to flood.
This was reported by the city mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.
"In [the district of] Namiva, at the lowest point of the beach, the water approaches the public transport stops. So that it does not go further to the roadway and to the houses, we strengthen the shore. Equipment and utility workers are working," Sienkevych wrote.
According to him, the water level in the Mykolaiv water area has risen by 82 cm.
- On June 6, at 2 a.m., the Russians blew up the Kakhovska HPP dam, the fifth largest in Ukraine. According to Ukrhydroenergo, as a result of the explosion of the engine room from the inside, the Kakhovska HPP was completely destroyed and cannot be restored.
- According to the data of the Kherson regional military administratioin, approximately 80 settlements may be flooded as a result of man-made disaster. An evacuation was announced in the region.
- According to the Presidentʼs Office, as a result of the explosion, at least 150 tons of engine oil fell into the Dnipro River, and there is a risk of further leakage of more than 300 tons.