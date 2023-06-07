MDI: Ukraine is ready to consider an appeal for evacuation from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

A representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Yusov informed that Ukraine is ready to consider the request for evacuation from the Belgorod region of Russia.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

"The hostilities continue. In fact, the occupying Rashist authorities left several settlements without control, trying only to establish fire control, which means the task of artillery strikes, rocket salvo systems on their own civilian infrastructure and local residents," the representative Yusov noted.

According to him, citizens of the Russian Federation, fighters of the "RVC" and the "Freedom of Russia" Legion actually perform the function of armed self-defense on the territory of the Belgorod region, where they protect their compatriots from the criminal Kremlin regime.

"Support for the rebels among the local population is growing. This applies both to those willing to engage in armed struggle against Putin, and to local residents who are asking for protection," the representative of military intelligence said, adding that Ukraine will properly consider requests for the evacuation of civilians from Belgorod region, if such requests are received.

Andrii Yusov emphasized that the number of rebels fighting against the Putin regime is growing, and the geography of their actions is expanding.