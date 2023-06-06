”Skhemy” published satellite images showing the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP

The explosion of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station on the night of June 6 led to the destruction of the hydroelectric dam and, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the flooding of dozens of settlements in the Kherson region.

The Planet Labs satellite recorded the consequences of the destruction of the hydroelectric power plant, which flooded several settlements in the Kherson region. The "Skhemy" project made these pictures public.

Nova Kakhovka

The streets of the city on the left bank of the Dnipro were partially flooded with water. As well as several objects located near the dam. The photo also shows the flooded stadium, the Summer Theater and the Palace of Culture.

Krynka and Korsunka villages

These two villages are located southwest of Nova Kakhovka. Their territories are almost completely flooded, most of the houses went under water.

River terminal "Nibulon" in the village of Kozatske (right bank)

The satellite showed one of the objects in the village that was affected: it is the terminal of the "Nibulon" company, which is located near the dam.