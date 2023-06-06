President: Ukraine will receive “a large number” of F-16 fighters from international partners

Volodymyr Zelenskyi said at a press conference that Ukraine will receive a "large number" of modern F-16 multi-purpose fighter jets from international partners.

"As of today, our last important meeting (was) in Moldova, where I had a closed meeting with countries that have definitely confirmed that they will give us F-16s. For this, we need a joint agreement with the United States," the president said.

The head of state cannot yet provide details, in particular regarding the number of fighter jets, but assured that he had received an understanding from European partners that "the number will be powerful."

"I just had a good day. Because sometimes, you know, something needs to be negotiated one at a time, two at a time (planes), and here was a serious, powerful offer. It is important that this coalition on paper be an agreement on Ramstein or on another platform, God willing, that we push through it and then the preparation of the entire infrastructure will begin, and it will not be fast," the president added.

At the same time, Zelenskyi emphasized that the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has an understanding of the infrastructure for the F-16, and Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk "knows where and what to do."