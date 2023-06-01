Prime Minister of Poland: Several countries have promised to provide Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the heads of government of several European countries promised to provide Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine during negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I can say that this meeting was very constructive and positive. I do not want to speak here on behalf of several prime ministers. But several prime ministers who have Patriot systems have promised to deliver the systems quickly. Very good anti-missile and anti-aircraft systems for Ukraine" said the Polish Prime Minister.

He also announced that he agreed with Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the training schedule for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

"We made a schedule of these classes. Poland will help Ukraine train F-16 fighter pilots," Morawiecki said.