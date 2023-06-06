The National Guard named the youngest Hero of Ukraine, who shot down seven Russian planes and a missile

The National Guard officially named the "Zaporizhia avenger" who shot down seven Russian planes and a missile with the Igla MANPADS. The name of the soldier from Ivano-Frankivsk region is Roman Holomba — he is 19 years old. This is the youngest Ukrainian who was awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine".

The first three Russian Su-25 aircraft were destroyed by an anti-aircraft gunner on April 29, May 23 and May 29, 2022, during combat duty near the village of Mala Tokmachka. And already on May 25, 2023, the "Zaporizhsky avenger" shot down the seventh Russian Su-25 plane near Melitopol.

On June 20, 2022, Roman was awarded the title "Hero of Ukraine" with the award of the "Gold Star" order. Before that, the National Guardsman was awarded the Order "For Courage" of the 3rd degree.

A mural in his honor was unveiled in Kyiv today.

The mural depicts the Zaporozhian Avenger stringing downed enemy planes onto a needle.

The idea was initiated by the Charity Hub team, and Taras Topolya, the leader of the band Antitila, also joined it.

During the presentation of the mural, he announced the opening of a collection of 3 million hryvnias for attack and reconnaissance drones for the "Offensive Guard" brigades.

A QR code was placed on the mural, which allows you to donate to drones.