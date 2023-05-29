At night, a 20-year-old National Guardsman shot down a missile flying towards Kyiv with an “Igla-1”. He does this not for the first time

On the night of May 29, a guardsman on a pseudo "Pokemon" from an Igla-1 MANPADS shot down a missile flying towards Kyiv during a mass attack.

A soldier of the anti-aircraft rocket-artillery division of the "Storm" brigade neutralized an enemy missile for the second time near Kyiv. He did it for the first time on the night of May 9.

"That night, at 03:20, the 20-year-old hero fired his second successful shot from the same MANPADS weapon Igla-1, — the press service of the National Guard noted.

According to the fighter, this time it was more difficult to capture the target because of the darkness.

"But the result speaks for itself. Emotions from realization and joy were even more than the first time. I understand that this is not only a shot down missile, but also lives saved," "Pokemon" shares his impressions.