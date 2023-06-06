The government allocated UAH 120 million to provide Mykolaiv with drinking water

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 120 million hryvnias to the State Agency for Water Resources to provide the residents of Mykolaiv with drinking water.
This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
According to him, water will be supplied through the Inhulets River in a special mode of operation.
"The project will make it possible to achieve the necessary indicators of the quality of drinking water and return its supply to the city," explained Shmyhal.
- From April 12, 2022, Mykolaiv was left without water supply as a result of enemy shelling — the Russians damaged the "Dnipro — Mykolaiv" water pipeline in the Kherson region. On May 16, 2022, centralized water supply was restored in the city, but only technical water.