BBS investigation: the Russians blew up the water pipeline to Mykolaiv on purpose. They are not allowing repair crews

Back in April 2022, Russian troops deliberately blew up the water pipeline from the Dnipro River, through which Mykolaiv received drinking water. The occupiers refused to let the repair crews in.

This is stated in the BBC investigation.

Back in April, Ukrainian media published a photo of a damaged water pipe. Investigative journalists found this place on satellite images and found out that the pipe was damaged in the most vulnerable place — where it comes to the surface.

A journalistʼs source in Mykolaiv reported that the water pipeline was blown up on April 12. Water flowed out of it for eight hours and caused minor flooding. In total, almost 40 million liters of water leaked from there.

In other satellite images, the journalists also found Russian tanks near the place where the water pipe was damaged. The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim noted that they could not repair the pipe because there was an "active military position" nearby.

The former head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Dmytro Butriy said that in Mykolaiv they were negotiating with the Russians to allow repair crews to the site of damage, but the occupation administration did not allow it.

Journalists showed pictures of the damaged water pipe to military experts. They believe that the probability of an accidental hit is extremely small, besides, there are no traces of shots or "strikes" nearby. Therefore, they are almost absolutely sure that the water pipeline was destroyed with the help of explosives.

In addition, the BBC found the site of another damage to the water supply. On satellite images, journalists also found Russian military equipment right next to the pipe.

The interviewed UN experts note that two separate points of undermining of the water pipeline indicate that the Russians deliberately blocked the supply of water to Mykolaiv. This is against International Humanitarian Law.

The authorities of Mykolaiv note that in order to repair the water supply, it is necessary that the places of damage are not shot by Russian artillery and demined. No one knows when it will happen.