On Tuesday, the District Court of the city of Cologne fined a native of Ukraine Olena Kolbasnikova for approving the aggression of Russia. The total amount of the fine will be one thousand euros.
T-Online writes about it.
The court ordered Kolbasnikova to pay 30 daily fines of €30 on charges of approving criminal offenses, as well as court fees.
The woman was accused of the fact that in May 2022, during a pro-Russian demonstration, she gave an interview to the Bild TV channel in which Russiaʼs war against Ukraine was discussed.
Olena Kolbasnikova is one of the leaders of the pro-Russian protests in Germany and in this connection cooperates with local right-wing extremist politicians. The media in Germany often call her a "Putin fan" or a member of the "Putin fan club".
- In January 2023, Reuters published an investigation that a network of Russian agents operates in Germany, which promotes pro-Russian narratives and organizes actions against support for Ukraine. This is helped by people who are connected to the Russian organization "Rosspivrobotnitsto" and also to the military intelligence of the Russian Federation. In particular, the journalists established the identities of some key figures associated with the promotion of Russian narratives in Germany. One of them is the former Russian officer Max Shlund. Ten years ago, before moving to Germany, his name was Rostyslav Teslyuk. In recent months, he traveled to the occupied territories of Ukraine, and recently a Russian state institution paid for his plane ticket to Moscow for Putinʼs conference.
- Shlundʼs partner — Olena Kolbasnikova — also participates in the promotions. She is originally from Ukraine, but now lives in Germany. Kolbasnikova became popular among the pro-Russian German movement in 2022 when she claimed that she was allegedly fired from her job because of "Russophobia". Shlund and Kolbasnikova have already organized several pro-Russian actions.