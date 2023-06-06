In Germany, a woman was fined 1 000 euros for supporting Russian aggression

On Tuesday, the District Court of the city of Cologne fined a native of Ukraine Olena Kolbasnikova for approving the aggression of Russia. The total amount of the fine will be one thousand euros.

T-Online writes about it.

The court ordered Kolbasnikova to pay 30 daily fines of €30 on charges of approving criminal offenses, as well as court fees.

The woman was accused of the fact that in May 2022, during a pro-Russian demonstration, she gave an interview to the Bild TV channel in which Russiaʼs war against Ukraine was discussed.

Olena Kolbasnikova is one of the leaders of the pro-Russian protests in Germany and in this connection cooperates with local right-wing extremist politicians. The media in Germany often call her a "Putin fan" or a member of the "Putin fan club".