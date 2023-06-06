Russian agents — two military personnel and a medical worker — were exposed at the Yavoriv training ground

In the Lviv region, at the Yavoriv training ground, two soldiers and a medical worker who worked for Russian military intelligence were exposed.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported this on June 6.

An employee of the Russian military intelligence was involved in the cooperation of the agents even before February 24, 2022, and after the beginning of the invasion, they collected information that was of interest to the intelligence of the Russian Federation. Each of them had their own field of activity.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

One of the persons involved regularly transmitted to the Russian Federation data on the location of individual units on the territory of the Yavoriv training ground and tried to collect information on the results of international military cooperation of the Defense Forces. The SBU exposed a Russian agent during an intelligence mission.

Another agent tried to convey to his curator information about the visits of the military-political leadership of Ukraine to one of the medical facilities in the region.

Another Russian agent is an official of the training unit of the Ukrainian troops. He transmitted to the military intelligence of the Russian Federation information about the deployment of combat units of the Defense Forces and the location of military equipment.

All of them face up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.