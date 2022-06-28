A former local KGB officer corrected Russian missile strikes in Lviv oblast

The prosecutorʼs office exposed a local former Soviet KGB officer who corrected missile strikes by the Russian occupiers on the territory of Lviv oblast.

This was reported in the Office of the Attorney General.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office, a citizen of Ukraine was suspected and reported of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the native of Lviv, as a former employee of the KGB of the USSR, during March 2022 provided assistance to the aggressor state and its paramilitary forces in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine. The man, with the help of one of the messengers, passed information to the representatives of the Russian Federation about the location of the Armed Forces in the territory of Lviv oblast to launch missile strikes.

The suspect was detained. The court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention without the right to bail.