Crimean artist who poured blue and yellow paint over the city council and threw a Molotov cocktail at it was sentenced to 15 years in prison

The military court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced artist Bohdan Ziza from Yevpatoria to 15 years of imprisonment in a general regime colony. On May 16, 2022, he doused the door of the city administration with blue and yellow paint and threw a Molotov cocktail into the building. In this way, the artist opposed Russian aggression in Ukraine.

This was reported by Ukrainian media Graty.

Ziza must spend the first four years of his term in prison.

Ziza was charged with committing a terrorist attack, threatening to commit a terrorist attack and inciting terrorism over a video message he recorded during the protest. They couldnʼt arrest him right away, but later they tracked him down on surveillance cameras. The prosecutor requested 18 years of imprisonment for the artist.

After the detention, a video appeared in the Crimean media and Telegram channels, in which Ziza admitted that he had held an action in Yevpatoria, apologized for it and said that he was ready to "atone for his guilt with hard work."

At the court, Ziza announced a hunger strike from June 10, demanded that he be stripped of his Russian citizenship and that all Ukrainian political prisoners be released from Russian prisons.