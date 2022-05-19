An artist was detained in Crimea for pouring blue and yellow paint on the Yevpatoria City Council and throwing a Molotov cocktail at it

In occupied Yevpatoria, 27-year-old action artist Bohdan Ziza was detained, who painted the city administrationʼs doors blue and yellow and threw a Molotov cocktail into the building.

"Graty" writes about it.

The incident occurred on May 16. Ziza thus spoke out against Russian aggression in Ukraine. He could not be detained immediately but was later identified on surveillance cameras. On the same day, police released a video through Crimean media and Telegram channels in which Ziza admitted that he had held a rally in Yevpatoria, apologized for it, and said he was ready to "atone for his guilt with hard work."

The newspaper writes that since his detention, relatives and human rights activists have been trying to find Ziza, but his whereabouts are unknown. There is no information on the website of the city court of Yevpatoria about the arrest or consideration of an administrative case against Ziza.