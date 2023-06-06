The Russians attacked Ukraine again at night. Air defense shot down all the missiles

On the night of May 6, Russia again attacked Ukraine with X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles. Anti-aircraft defense destroyed all 35 missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

The Russians attacked from the Caspian Sea area with 6 Tu-95MS strategic bombers. Most of the X-101 and X-555 were headed in the direction of the capital.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported that more than 20 missiles were destroyed in Kyivʼs airspace. As a result of falling debris, the road surface, power lines of the trolley bus service were damaged in the Desnyansky district, and shop windows were partially broken.

In the Dniprovsky district (Voskresenka Gardens), the wreckage of a rocket was found on the roof of a private building, there was no fire, and there were no casualties.